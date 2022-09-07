Cowboys' Michael Gallup Takes Next Step In Knee Rehab

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A welcome sight for members of Cowboys Nation, wide receiver Michael Gallup is continuing to progress in his rehab from a late-season ACL tear last year.

Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Gallup participated in individual skill drills on Wednesday, giving the team hope that he could be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

With all of the Cowboys offseason loses, getting Gallup back on the field will be huge for Dallas' playoff hopes in 2022.

The 26-year-old burner is one of the team's lone deep threats and his ability to stretch the field has proven to be a big part of the offense in recent years.

So far, Gallup has hit every "target date" in the words of coach Mike McCarthy and there's a chance he could be out there within the first four weeks.