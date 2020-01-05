The Spun

The Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Coaching Interview Go ‘Really Well’

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys’ head coaching search is reportedly underway, despite Jason Garrett not officially being fired yet.

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has reportedly interviewed for the job, along with former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reports this morning that the interview with McCarthy went “really well.”

The interview with McCarthy went so well that he’s reportedly still in Dallas.

Garrett, meanwhile, is reportedly trying to lobby for his job. He’s reportedly told Jerry Jones to wait on making an official decision.

The Cowboys have reportedly been prioritizing head coaches with NFL experience. Lincoln Riley and Urban Meyer have been linked to the job, too, but they don’t possess any experience in the NFL.

Perhaps we’ll get some clarity on the Garrett situation soon. Meanwhile, it looks like McCarthy could be one of the frontrunners to take over.


