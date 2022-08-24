Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off.

And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it.

Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be interested in Darius Slayton if he is released or traded. He is someone I think could help the team right away AND when Michael Gallup returns."

Slayton has been rumored to be a prime trade target ahead of Week 1 with so many receivers vying for a spot in Brian Daboll's offense.

A lot of that could come down to injuries though, as Sterling Shepard is still working his way back from Achilles surgery and Kadarius Toney has been dealing with a leg injury all training camp.

WR is definitely a need for the Cowboys, who only have one legitimate receiving threat right now in Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb.