The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys, NFL Draft Trade Speculation: NFL World Reacts

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have a big offseason ahead of themselves.

Dallas, which won the NFC East this past season, was one-and-done in the playoffs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys struggled with consistency late in the season. Dallas has had one of the best offensive lines in the league for five-plus years, but Tyron Smith has been dealing with injuries as of late.

Should the Cowboys consider trading Smith to an offensive-line needy team ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft?

It’s a topic that’s being discussed.

Cowboys fans seem open to a Tyron Smith move, but they’re skeptical that the team could land a first-round pick for him.

“No way the Ravens give up a No. 14 for a guy that plays 7 games a year,” one fan tweeted.

“The Ravens would be dumb as hell to take that deal. The Bengals would also be pretty dumb to take that deal.

I’m not opposed to trading Tyron for a pick, but you’re not going to get a 1 for him. And if a team is dumb enough to take that trade, I’d do it in a heartbeat,” one fan added.

“We should trade Tyron Smith for any type of value before I watch him in all of 40% of snaps this season,” another wrote on Twitter.

When healthy, Smith is still one of the top offensive tackles in the league. And at 31 years of age, he’s still relatively young.

However, the Cowboys could be open to a deal if the price is right.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.