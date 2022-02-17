The Dallas Cowboys have a big offseason ahead of themselves.

Dallas, which won the NFC East this past season, was one-and-done in the playoffs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys struggled with consistency late in the season. Dallas has had one of the best offensive lines in the league for five-plus years, but Tyron Smith has been dealing with injuries as of late.

Should the Cowboys consider trading Smith to an offensive-line needy team ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft?

It’s a topic that’s being discussed.

Do I trade Tyron Smith to the Bengals for No. 31? Probably not. But what about Smith to the Ravens for No. 14? That is the conversation we just had on https://t.co/6Kvg4rKcaN. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 15, 2022

Cowboys fans seem open to a Tyron Smith move, but they’re skeptical that the team could land a first-round pick for him.

“No way the Ravens give up a No. 14 for a guy that plays 7 games a year,” one fan tweeted.

“The Ravens would be dumb as hell to take that deal. The Bengals would also be pretty dumb to take that deal.

I’m not opposed to trading Tyron for a pick, but you’re not going to get a 1 for him. And if a team is dumb enough to take that trade, I’d do it in a heartbeat,” one fan added.

“We should trade Tyron Smith for any type of value before I watch him in all of 40% of snaps this season,” another wrote on Twitter.

When healthy, Smith is still one of the top offensive tackles in the league. And at 31 years of age, he’s still relatively young.

The #Cowboys aren't going to win many games when Tyron Smith and Zack Martin combine to allow 10 pressures with two holding calls. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 17, 2022

However, the Cowboys could be open to a deal if the price is right.