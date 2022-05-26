Cowboys Offense Has 1 Main Priority This Offseason

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense have one main priority heading into the 2022 NFL season: attention to detail.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Prescott said he and his offensive unit are looking to iron out the details before Week 1.

Prescott has a specific set of details that he's going to work on.

“For me, my details are footwork in the sense of just being consistent late in the year. …I’m just trying to be dialed in," he said, per Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken.

It was a lack of offensive detail that ultimately spelled an end to the Cowboys' season in 2021. Prescott's late-game slide against the San Francisco 49ers saw the final seconds of their season tick off the clock as they fell in the first round of the postseason.

Prescott put up some solid overall numbers in the 2021 season, but he also went through some notable rough patches. As he said, the 28-year-old QB will look to improve his consistency in Year 7.

We'll see if Prescott and the Cowboys offense are "dialed in" when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.