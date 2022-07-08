Cowboys Officially Sign Linebacker From USFL

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The first season of the new USFL has come and gone, with a number of players emerging as stars with NFL potential. One of those players just got a break with the Dallas Cowboys.

On Friday, the Cowboys signed linebacker Christian Sam to a contract. Sam most recently played for the USFL's New Orleans Breakers after starting the year with the Tampa Bay Bandits.

But this isn't Sam's first foray into the NFL. He was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2018 draft after standout career at Arizona State.

Sam spent his rookie season with the New England Patriots but didn't see any action due to an injury. But he still got his Super Bowl ring when the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII.

Sam bounced around the NFL throughout the 2019 season, spending the year on three different teams. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons out of the NFL.

Christian Sam's time in the USFL might have helped him get back on NFL radars ahead of training camp opening later this month. No doubt there will be other players who get to enjoy the same benefit in the weeks to come.

It remains to be seen if the USFL will even have a 2023 season. But the fact that they made it all the way to the finish line where the AAF and XFL failed bodes well for them.