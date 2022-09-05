Cowboys Officially Signing 9-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Tackle

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in a top offensive tackle heading into the season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with future Hall of Fame tackle Jason Peters.

Peters lives in Texas and now gets to play for a local team.

Peters started his career by spending five seasons with the Buffalo Bills before he played 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He then spent one season with the Chicago Bears (2021) before his contract ran out.

He's appeared in 228 games throughout his career while being a starter in 218 of them.

Peters will be joining the Cowboys' practice squad as this will allow him to ease into practicing since he didn't participate in training camp.

He may not play right away, but he's good depth to have at the position, especially since Tyron Smith is banged up.