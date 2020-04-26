Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Confirms Where He Was Drafting From

No NFL owner looked happier with his team’s 2020 draft than Jerry Jones, who was thrilled with the picks the Dallas Cowboys made.

Jones, who also serves as the Cowboys’ GM, looked overjoyed when Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb fell to him in Round 1. Dallas did not hesitate to select the star wide receiver at No. 17 overall.

Dallas made a couple of other strong picks throughout the draft, selecting Alabama’s Trevon Diggs and Wisconsin’s Tyler Biadasz, among other selections.

Jones was unsurprisingly going viral throughout the draft, thanks mostly to his lavish setup. It looked like the Cowboys owner was drafting from his $250 million yacht.

Jerry Jones’ draft room is on his $250 million super-yacht. Now that’s a super-flex. pic.twitter.com/ZJwgrUcehX — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 24, 2020

Jones confirmed following the NFL Draft that he was on his super-yacht. He might have to draft there next year, too.

“This situation may bring out the best in me,” Jones joked to ESPN. “Old Moby Dick out there to the right, all of those added nuances, it just clears your head.”

Hey, if it worked, don’t change anything in 2021.