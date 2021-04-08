Cowboys Are Reportedly Passing On Potential Free Agent Target

Longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright is one of the biggest names remaining in this year’s free-agent cycle. With consistently solid production throughout his entire 10-year NFL career, the veteran defender could be an impact player wherever he ends up next season.

One location that enticed Wright in his free agency was the Dallas Cowboys. With the team’s need for depth at the linebacker position and a coaching connection with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the two seemed like a perfect match.

“Dallas has certainly always been on my list of ‘dream teams,”’ Wright said, via Cowboys insider Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated. “With coach Dan Quinn there, and with other aspects of that team and that defense, I do think it’s one of the teams I fit in with.”

K.J. Wright EXCLUSIVE: His Cowboys 'Dream Team' Decides To Pass https://t.co/gpkkiquBZ8 — fishsports (@fishsports) April 6, 2021

Unfortunately for Wright, that interest was not mutual.

The Cowboys have reportedly told Wright’s agents that they aren’t interested in pursuing the veteran linebacker. With that decision, the free-agency journey for Wright continues.

Despite being 34 years old and a decade into his NFL career, the longtime Seahawk is still producing at a strong clip. In 2020, he logged 86 tackles, three QB hits and one interception. His proven durability is another attractive selling point for potential suitors. Through his 10 NFL seasons, Wright has started 16 games in five of them (including two in a row these past two seasons).

A return to Seattle isn’t quite out of the picture yet, but monetary issues could be the deciding factor. Coming off a two-year, $14 million deal this offseason, Wright would likely only accept a deal somewhere in that ballpark in order to stay with the Seahawks. A deal of that magnitude is unlikely given the shrinking salary cap due to last year’s COVID-19 revenue loss.

With draft day quickly approaching, a deal for Wright likely won’t come until after picks are locked in.