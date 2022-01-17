Cowboys Player Asks Fans To Leave His Family Out Of It

A Dallas Cowboys player took to social media following Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

Neville Gallimore, a Cowboys defensive lineman, had a crushing illegal hands to the face penalty late in the 23-17 loss.

The Cowboys player took to social media to accept the hate from the fan base, but asked that they leave his family members out of it.

“I deserve all the hate and slander. Cowboys nation I let y’all down. Put it all on me, all I ask is you leave my family out of this. I played the game they didn’t,” he tweeted.

Cowboys fans shouldn’t be putting it all on Neville, anyway. The penalty was bad, but the Cowboys had a bunch of them on Sunday night.

Everyone in Dallas is deserving of some blame for the effort on Sunday – just leave the player and coach family members out of it.