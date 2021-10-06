Cowboys Player Filing Restraining Order To Fight Suspension

An attorney representing Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins has reportedly filed a request for a restraining order and immediate injunctive relief to reinstate him from his current league suspension, per USA Today Sports.

The request, which was filed in a North Texas district court earlier today, claims that the NFL “clearly [misled] the arbitrator at the Hearing and the arbitrator relied on the NFL’s misrepresentations in reaching his Award decision.”

In an email to USA Today, the league called Collin’s claims “meritless.”

Following the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, Collins was suspended for five games without pay for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Last season, the veteran offensive lineman allegedly missed several drug tests in a row, each of which his attorney claims he has an explanation for.

Collins has already served three games of his five-game suspension and is currently eligible to return for a “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 31.

Collins and his representation hope to get that return date moved up, but it looks as though the NFL is not budging.

“We will seek to have this case dismissed as soon as possible,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to USA Today Sports.

In Collins’ absence, second-year lineman Terrence Steele has stepped up as a solid performer at the right tackle position.

The Cowboys will face off against the New York Giants in a Week 5 matchup on Sunday afternoon.