Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers.

"100%," he said when asked about the chances that he plays on Sunday.

Kearse suffered a similar sprain earlier in the 2022 season. He says this most recent injury is easier to deal with, per team insider Todd Archer.

“I’m good. Feeling good. This is easier to handle than the first time... We want to win it all. We’re craving a Super Bowl, that’s enough motivation for us," he added per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Kearse and the Cowboys defense played a huge role in the team's Round 1 win over the Bucs. During the first half, Kearse picked off Tom Brady in the endzone for what would've been Tampa Bay's first score of the game.

The Cowboys will face off against the 49ers in a highly-anticipated Divisional Round matchup at Levi Stadium on Sunday.