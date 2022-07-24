Cowboys Player Reportedly Cleared For Involvement In Shooting

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Cornerback Kelvin Joseph #24 of the Dallas Cowboys lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph has officially been cleared by police after he was questioned about a shooting in March.

Joseph was not involved in the shooting and was found to be "truthful and forthcoming" during the investigation, according to Mickey Spagnola.

He was also never arrested or charged with anything while the investigation was taking place.

Joseph is now expected to report to the Cowboys on Monday and will be available for training camp.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo. the NFL is still monitoring Joseph's cooperation with the Dallas police department, despite being cleared.

Joseph is expected to log more snaps this season. He finished his rookie year with 16 total tackles (13 solo) along with two passes defended.

The Cowboys originally picked him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.