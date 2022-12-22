Cowboys Player Reveals He Thought He Was Getting Cut Yesterday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the rosters for the Pro Bowl for both the AFC and NFC were revealed.

It was a great moment for the players who learned they were among the best in the NFL. Well, for all but one player, that is.

Dallas Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin was called into Jerry Jones office on Wednesday night. As Turpin was on his way to the office, he thought he was getting cut.

That's what he told reporters on Thursday afternoon. Imagine his surprise when he was told he made the Pro Bowl instead.

"It brought me to tears, to be real with you,” he said via Cowboys reporter Todd Archer.

Turpin is among the most electric returners in the game of football right now. On the season, he has racked up 261 punt return yards with a long of 52 and 426 kickoff return yards with a long of 63.

Congratulations to Turpin.