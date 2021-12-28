Cowboys Practice Squad Player Has Joined The Broncos

A member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad chose to jump to the Broncos on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, defensive lineman Justin Hamilton is joining Vic Fangio’s defense in Denver.

“Defensive tackle Justin Hamilton opted to join Denver’s active roster from the Cowboys’ practice squad,” Archer reported. Adding, “He played well in a reserve role on the active roster this season.”

An undrafted DT out of Louisiana, Hamilton has played four NFL seasons. Across 27 career games, Hamilton’s made three starts. Recording 23 tackles, one TFL, four QB hits and half a sack.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive lineman has had stints with the Chiefs, Eagles and Cowboys. Now the 28-year-old Hamilton can add the Denver Broncos to the list.

The Broncos defense has solidified itself as one of the best in football this season. But unfortunately, more times than not the offense has let them down.

We've signed DT Justin Hamilton off the Cowboys' practice squad & placed DT DeShawn Williams on IR. 📰 » https://t.co/4x8rmp7Wp2 pic.twitter.com/HrdaJQeqMR — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 28, 2021

First-round pick Patrick Surtain II has been everything as advertised since coming out of Alabama. And pass rusher Bradley Chubb remains a menace off the edge when healthy.

Denver’s entire defensive unit is strong. We’ll see if Hamilton can provide some depth in the trenches when he arrives in Bronco country.