The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Practice Squad Player Has Joined The Broncos

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad chose to jump to the Broncos on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, defensive lineman Justin Hamilton is joining Vic Fangio’s defense in Denver.

“Defensive tackle Justin Hamilton opted to join Denver’s active roster from the Cowboys’ practice squad,” Archer reported. Adding, “He played well in a reserve role on the active roster this season.”

An undrafted DT out of Louisiana, Hamilton has played four NFL seasons. Across 27 career games, Hamilton’s made three starts. Recording 23 tackles, one TFL, four QB hits and half a sack.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive lineman has had stints with the Chiefs, Eagles and Cowboys. Now the 28-year-old Hamilton can add the Denver Broncos to the list.

The Broncos defense has solidified itself as one of the best in football this season. But unfortunately, more times than not the offense has let them down.

First-round pick Patrick Surtain II has been everything as advertised since coming out of Alabama. And pass rusher Bradley Chubb remains a menace off the edge when healthy.

Denver’s entire defensive unit is strong. We’ll see if Hamilton can provide some depth in the trenches when he arrives in Bronco country.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.