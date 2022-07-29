Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has Bold Plan For 2022 Season

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2022 season with plenty of expectations after making the playoffs last year.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott, who celebrates his 29th birthday on Friday, revealed his bold plan for the team this season. He expects this to be the "golden year" for the Cowboys.

"It will be the golden birthday," Prescott said Thursday after practice. "I plan for this to be the golden year."

Prescott said he thinks about winning a Super Bowl "a lot."

Here's more, via ESPN:

"I mean obviously knowing the quarterbacks that played specifically for this team and knowing their legacy and the ones that we hold at the highest standard are the ones that have Super Bowl rings," Prescott said. "It starts there for me, trying to fill the shoes of those guys that have come before me and do something for this organization that hasn't been done in a long time."

Prescott has one playoff win during his six-year NFL career thus far. He and the Cowboys will likely be right in the thick of the NFC playoff race near the end of the season.

But can they finally make it to an NFC title game and potentially a Super Bowl?

We'll find out.