Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Has Telling Comment On Wide Receiver Michael Gallup

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is back on the practice field for the first time since suffering a torn ACL during Week 17 of the 2021 season.

Cooper Rush, the Dallas quarterback starting in place of an injured Dak Prescott, shared his thoughts on having Gallup back in action on Friday.

"It’s awesome to have him back out there," Rush said, per team insider Todd Archer. "You kinda forget how big he is. He walks in the huddle and you’re like, 'Oh 13 is back in the huddle.' Looks good out there. Made a few plays today. I mean seems to me he’ll be working his way in."

Gallup has hit every mark on his injury recovery timeline since undergoing ACL surgery on February 10. The whole Cowboys organization is no doubt thrilled to have him back in action — especially considering the team's thin wide receiver unit.

The veteran wideout underwent a "full slate" of practice reps this week. He's expected to make his season debut in a limited capacity against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Gallup should provide a solid secondary wide receiver option for Rush behind top receiver CeeDee Lamb.