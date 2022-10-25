Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys.

Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for him, while also getting a 2024 seven-rounder back.

This is a good depth move for the Cowboys and there's a good chance he'll get quite a few snaps with them.

Hankins has played in five games and has made one start for the Raiders this season. In those games, he had 10 total tackles and one pass defended.

This was his fifth season with the Raiders after he played one season with the Indianapolis Colts and four seasons with the New York Giants.

For his career, he's compiled 366 total tackles (203 solo), 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 10 passes defended in 133 games.