Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Shares Painful Injury News

Cowboys backup running backup Tony Pollard is beginning to emerge as a key contributor on the Dallas offense.

During last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints, the electric rusher used his elite speed and big-play ability to bust open a 58-yard touchdown run.

All seemed well during and after the play, but Pollard has since shared a painful detail about his sideline scamper.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the third-year running back revealed that he tore his plantar fascia during the long TD run. After a great start to the game, this injury held him to limited action in the fourth quarter.

As a result of this issue, Pollard’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Football Team is uncertain.

“It’s really going to be a game-time decision,” he said, per Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) says he tore his left plantar fascia during 58-yard TD run vs. Saints. Resulted in less fourth-quarter work. “It’s really going to be a game-time decision” Sunday at Washington. pic.twitter.com/kkvF7gGRK5 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 9, 2021

Luckily for the Cowboys, starting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who’s been dealing with a knee injury for much of the season, appears to be ready to go after an extended period of rest.

Zeke and Tony Pollard have proven to be a two-headed monster in the Dallas backfield. Elliott leads the way with 765 yards on 173 carries and Pollard follows closely behind with 602 yards on 107 attempts. Pollard has separated himself as a slightly more proficient option through the air, contributing 259 yards in the receiving game compared to Zeke’s 230.

If Pollard is unable to go on Sunday, veteran running back Corey Clement will serve as Elliott’s backup.