Cowboys React To Death Of Longtime Former NFL Coach

The Dallas Cowboys, along with the rest of the football world, are currently mourning the death of offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese.

Zampese passed away on Monday at the age of 86.

He spent over 50 years coaching in college and in the NFL, 14 of which were spent with the Dallas Cowboys. He was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl in 1995.

On Monday evening, the Cowboys organization released a statement on Zamepese's death and gave their condolences.

“Ernie had a storied NFL coaching career, but more importantly, he was an exceptional person that everyone cherished being around," part of the statement read.

In addition to coaching the Cowboys, Zampese also spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams Rams as their offensive coordinator and helped them finish top 10 in passing yards five times.

He eventually retired from coaching in 2004 and was a winner of the Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts are with Zampese's family and friends.