Cowboys Receive Good News About WR Amari Cooper

Since he was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list back in Week 11, the Dallas Cowboys have been without star wide receiver Amari Cooper.

But on Wednesday, the team got an encouraging update on the pass catcher’s status.

According to ESPN NFL insider ED Werder, Cooper is expected to travel with the team to New Orleans for tomorrow night’s matchup against the Saints.

Source: #Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to travel with the team to New Orleans today and play against the #Saints tomorrow night. Cooper, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for Covid and has missed last two games, both Cowboys losses. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 1, 2021

Cooper, an unvaccinated player, tested positive for the virus in Week 11 and has missed the Cowboys’ last two games. Normally, a player who tests positive for the virus is able to return to the field after a 10-day isolation period. But according to multiple reports, an extended period of symptoms for the veteran wide receiver has held him out longer than expected.

That being said, the news of Cooper’s travel with the team is encouraging for his availability in tomorrow night’s game.

Amari Cooper’s presence on the field will certainly provide a major boost to a Cowboys team that’s now dropped two games in a row. Despite missing multiple games this year, the star wideout ranks second on the team in receiving with 583 yards and five touchdowns.

In a primetime Thursday night matchup, Dallas will kickoff against New Orleans tomorrow night at 8:20 p.m. ET.