Cowboys Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome back a significant offensive weapon in Week 10.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup is being activated from the injured reserve after missing the last seven games with a calf injury. The fourth-year wideout suffered the injury in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was quickly placed on the IR.

Gallup’s 21-day activation period was set to expire next week.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (calf) is being activated from injured reserve. Sunday vs. Falcons his first game since straining calf in Week 1. DT Trysten Hill being activated from Physically Unable to Perform List. His season debut after tearing ACL vs. Giants on Oct. 11, 2020. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 13, 2021

This news came just as expected.

Yesterday, head coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup would be “100 percent” ready to go for this weekend’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Michael has excellent vertical push in his routes. He’s very disciplined. He’s probably our best contested-catch receiver, so you just see the juice that he brings the last two weeks. I thought he had a nice week last week. He definitely looks to be at 100-percent this week,” McCarthy said on 105.3 The Fan. “When he gets the ball in his hands, the numbers speak for themselves. I really love the discipline with how he plays. He’s very quarterback friendly.”

Gallup’s activation comes at a great time for the Cowboys offense. Cedrick Wilson, Dak Prescott’s No. 3 wide receiver option in Gallup’s absence, is questionable to suit up this weekend with a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys also announced that defensive tackle Tristyn Hill is being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, marking his first game back since tearing his ACL last year.