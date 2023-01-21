Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former Pro Bowl CB Xavier Rhodes and rookie Brock Hoffman.

Mullen came over from Arizona this year after being cut by the Cardinals in December. The former second-round pick played in just one game for the Cowboys where he recorded three tackles.

Prior to this season, Mullen spent three seasons with the Raiders where he made 31 starts. His waiving means no return to the Bay Area for the 25-year-old.

The Cowboys face the 49ers in a rematch of last year's wild card game where the sixth-seeded Niners went into Jerry World and sent Dallas packing. Dak Prescott and Co. will look to avenge that loss come 6:30 PM ET tomorrow.