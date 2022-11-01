Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move.

However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.

"The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Trysten Hill on Tuesday," the team said in a statement.

Hill hasn't seen much playing time for the Cowboys so far this season and was a healthy scratch last weekend against the Chicago Bears.

Hill's tenure with the Cowboys has been rocky at best. After becoming the No. 59 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the former UCF standout suffered a devastating knee injury as a rookie.

He struggled to recover and help make an impact for the Cowboys defense.

Now he'll look for an opportunity elsewhere.