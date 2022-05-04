Cowboys Release Offensive Player Following NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Each year, the NFL draft and subesquent stint of undrafted free agents signings gives players a chance to make NFL rosters.

Unfortunately, it also pushes out veteran who are right on the edge of making the roster. The Dallas Cowboys had one such decision to make and opted to move on from a veteran running back turned fullback.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys decided to move on from fullback Sewo Olonilua on Wednesday afternoon. The former college football running back transitioned to fullback after going undrafted in 2020.

Olonilua was expected to compete for the backup fullback role or perhaps even the third running back role. However, Dallas decided it was the right time to move on this afternoon.

He struggled to make much of an impact during his two seasons in Dallas. He was activated from the practice squad for two games as a rookie.

Unfortunately, he suffered an injury before the 2021 season kicked off and he wasn't able to get healthy.

Now he'll have to look for a new team.