Cowboys Release Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys signed wide receiver KaVontae Turpin to a new deal.

Unfortunately, that meant the end of the road for one of the team's players. Dallas announced fullback Nick Ralston has been released to make room for the new wideout.

"The Cowboys are adding potential help in the return game by signing wide receiver KaVontae Turpin," the team said in a statement. "To make room for Turpin on the 90-man roster, the Cowboys waived fullback Nick Ralston."

Here's more on Turpin from the Cowboys:

Turpin was named USFL MVP for the New Jersey Generals in June after leading the league in receiving and also posting a punt return touchdown. The former TCU star went undrafted in 2019, likely due in part to reported off-the-field issues. Turpin could compete right away to earn a spot as a return specialist as well as a spot in the receiver rotation. CeeDee Lamb is unlikely to be the featured punt returner now that he's the No. 1 receiver.

Keeping Lamb healthy this season will be a must, so this move makes sense.