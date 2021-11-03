Cowboys Release Wednesday Update On Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys released their first injury report for Week 8. And coming as no surprise, star quarterback Dak Prescott was featured on the list.

Coming off a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, the Cowboys had a light practice on Wednesday. But if it were a full practice, the team indicated that Prescott would’ve been limited.

Wide receivers Amari Cooper (hamstring) and CeeDee Lamb (ankle) were both limited in today’s shortened practice as well.

Prescott suffered a calf strain on the final play of Week 6’s overtime win over the New England Patriots. Even with a bye to rest in Week 7, the 28-year-old QB was unable to make his return to the field this past weekend.

Prescott, who suffered a devastating leg injury early in the 2020 season, has come back in 2021 and played his way into the MVP conversation. Through six games before this year’s calf injury, Dak led the Cowboys to a 5-1 record behind 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions on a league-leading 73.1 completion percentage.

Before this past Sunday night’s game, Prescott went through a pregame warmup and looked to be moving well. If that gives any indication of his current status, it seems as though the two-time Pro Bowler will be suiting up for action in Week 9.

The Cowboys will face off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.