Cowboys Released Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback room became a room of one on Tuesday.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cowboys have released former West Virginia standout Will Grier.

Grier had been battling a groin injury in camp but Dallas reportedly liked what it saw from the young QB, making him a viable practice squad candidate.

With his release, and the release of fifth-year vet Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott is the only QB on the Cowboys 53-man roster right now.

Grier was a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019 after putting up some huge numbers in college.

In his rookie season, he got two starts, completing 53.8 percent of his passes for 228 yards and four interceptions.