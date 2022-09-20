Cowboys Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys made a change at wide receiver earlier this week.

The team announced on Tuesday that they had cut Dennis Houston on Monday.

Houston appeared in both games for the Cowboys this season, totaling two receptions for 16 yards.

He was a training camp hero for the Cowboys after he showed strong chemistry with starting quarterback Dak Prescott. His performance at camp, coupled with injuries to fellow receivers Michael Gallup and James Washington, allowed him to make the active roster.

It sadly didn't last, but if Houston does clear waivers, he'll have the opportunity to sign on the Cowboys' practice squad.

This move could also be an indication that Gallup is getting closer to returning. He's missed the first two games due to the ACL injury he suffered at the end of last season.