Cowboys Reportedly Claimed Former 2nd Round Pick

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals released former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen.

The move came after Mullen played nearly the entire game for the defense against the New England Patriots. It was apparently an attempt to not give up a more significant draft pick following an offseason trade.

Just a day after being release, though, Mullen has a new home. According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, he's headed to the Dallas Cowboys.

"CB Trayvon Mullen claimed by the #Cowboys, according to his agent Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt. Mullen was waived by the #AZCardinals yesterday," Garafolo said.

The No. 40 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Mullen played in all 16 games and started 10 as a rookie. He then started all 16 games for the Raiders in 2020.

Mullen heads to a team that is hoping for a deep playoff run in the very near future.