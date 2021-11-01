Cowboys Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys won without Dak Prescott on Sunday night, but it sounds like the NFC East franchise will be getting their starting quarterback back very soon.

Mike McCarthy’s team defeated the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sunday night. The Cowboys were led by Cooper Rush at quarterback, who made his first start in the National Football League.

Dallas topped Minnesota, 20-16, thanks to a game-winning touchdown pass from Rush to Amari Cooper. The Cowboys improved to 6-1 on the season with Sunday night’s win.

Prescott should be back this week. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys quarterback was really close to playing on Sunday night.

It sounds like Prescott should be good to go this week.

From @GMFB: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was really close last night and that bodes well for this week, while #Saints QB Jameis Winston is believed to be done for the season with a torn ACL and MCL damage. pic.twitter.com/ITxvfVL2Xm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

The Cowboys are set to host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this weekend.

Kickoff between Dallas and Denver is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.