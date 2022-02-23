Cowboys Reportedly Hiring Former LB As Assistant Coach

The Cowboys are reportedly adding to their defensive staff under Dan Quinn.

On Wednesday, On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz revealed Dallas is expected to bring in a linebackers coach from the college ranks.

Per Zenitz, “The Dallas Cowboys are expected to hire Tennessee State linebackers coach Joe Bowden.”

Bowden spent nine seasons as LB in the pros primarily with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans before spending one year with the Cowboys to finish his career.

After his playing days, Bowden began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the now-defunct NFL Europe; before interning with Washington. From there, he served as a secondary coach with Central Oklahoma, before NFL stints with the Rams and Niners teaching LBs.

Now, after some time coaching college ball, the 51-year-old Dallas native is ready to return to the NFL coaching for his hometown Cowboys.

He’ll get a chance to coach a talented, young group, headlined by Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons.