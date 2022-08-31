Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason.

According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.

The Cowboys are currently in dire need of some depth at the wide receiver position. In addition to the departure of former WR1 Amari Cooper earlier this offseason, the Dallas wideout corps is dealing with a slew of injuries.

James Washington is on IR with a foot injury and Michael Gallup is not expected to suit up in Week 1 as he continues to recover from an ACL tear. WR1 CeeDee Lamb (foot) and backup Noah Brown (toe) are currently dealing with minor injury issues of their own.

Mims, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, failed to catch on during his first two NFL seasons. Through a career-high 11 games in 2021, he reeled in just eight catches for 133 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Vikings, Seahawks and Panthers also reportedly reached out to the Jets about a potential trade, but nothing materialized.

Mims will continue to serve as a backup wide receiver option on the Jets' depth chart in 2022.