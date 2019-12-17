Cowboys Reportedly Interested In Signing Former Super Bowl MVP

The Dallas Cowboys’ linebacking corps is hurting right now, and the team could reportedly be eyeing up a former Super Bowl MVP to provide needed depth.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Dallas is interesting in signing veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith. Smith appeared in two games this season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released on November 5.

Smith played in 12 games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 after missing the entire 2017 injury due to injury. He spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Oakland Raiders after playing for the Seattle Seahawks from 2011-14.

Smith was named the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII after recording 10 tackles, returning an interception for a touchdown and recovering a fumble in Seattle’s 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys have been without second-year starter Leighton Vander Esch for the last four games due to a neck issue. Rookie reserve Luke Gifford is out for the season after fracturing his arm in Sunday’s win over the Rams, and another linebacker, Joe Thomas, suffered a knee injury.

Heading into this weekend, Dallas (7-7) is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East. The two longtime rivals will meet on Sunday in Philadelphia.