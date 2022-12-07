Cowboys Reportedly Made Decision After Odell Beckham's Visit

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, it seemed like just a matter of time before the Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

However, that tune appears to have changed following Beckham's visit this week. There are now reportedly significant concerns from the Cowboys on whether or not he'll be able to play at all this season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboys reporter Jane Slater said the team has NOT made an offer to the free agent wideout.

I"’m told there was no offer to OBJ made per a source informed. Serious concerns about ability to play this season," she said in a post on Twitter. "In the absence of seeing him run routes, seeing him cut…they are forced to evaluate the information they have. Doesn’t seem as optimistic as it was pre visit."

If Odell can't play this season, it doesn't make much sense for a team to sign him.

However, if he can get healthy enough for a playoff run, it might be worth a shot.

Where will OBJ land?