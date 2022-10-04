Cowboys Reportedly Make 2 Signings Following Special Teams Loss

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly bringing on a pair of long snappers after losing Pro Bowler Jake McQuaide to what they fear is a season-ending injury.

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

"The #Cowboys are signing long snappers Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad after Jake McQuaide suffered a torn triceps that likely will sideline him for the season, per sources."

McQuaide signed with Dallas two years ago after spending the rest of his 10 NFL seasons with the Rams dating back to their days in St. Louis.

A two-time Pro Bowler, the former Ohio State Buckeye has been among the best at his job since entering the league in 2011.

We'll see how the Cowboys special teams look without No. 44 in the middle going forward.