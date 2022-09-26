Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Michael Gallup Tonight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michael Gallup isn't ready to come back just yet.

The Dallas Cowboys star receiver will be inactive for Monday night's game against the New York Giants, according to Todd Archer. The team wants to make sure that he's 100% ready before he makes his return.

Archer is also reporting that Jalen Tolbert will make his NFL debut and that tight end Dalton Schultz is a game-time decision.

Gallup has yet to play this season after he tore his ACL at the end of the 2021 season. He's been rehabbing it ever since he got surgery.

Whenever Gallup is ready to come back, it's going to be a massive boost for the Cowboys' offense. He finished last season with 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

Cowboys-Giants will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN.