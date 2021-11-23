Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Kicker Before Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly released 31-year-old kicker Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad, per NFL insider Michael Gehlken.

This move comes in response to a solid Week 11 performance from Greg Zuerlein after his return from the COVID-19/reserve list.

With Zuerlein out in Week 10, Hajrullahu stepped in as the Cowboys’ starting kicker. In a 43-3 blowout over the Atlanta Falcons, he went 5/5 on extra points and didn’t attempt a single field goal.

Zuerlein started off the 2021 season with a disappointing performance in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — missing two field goals and one extra point. Since then, the former All-Pro kicker has gone 14-16 on field goals and 19-20 on extra points.

During this past weekend’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Zuerlein went 3/3 on field goals, including one from 48 yards out.

In addition to his Canadian Football League career, Hajrullahu spent time with the Los Angeles Rams’ and Carolina Panthers’ practice rosters before joining the Cowboys earlier this year. His time on the field in Week 10 was the first NFL appearance of his career.

With the release of Hajrullahu, Zuerlein is the only kicker on the Cowboys’ active and practice rosters.

Dallas will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in a Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday.