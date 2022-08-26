Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Tight End With Injury Settlement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are inching closer and closer to making their final roster cuts before the 2022 regular season.

Unfortunately, those roster cuts have led to the of one player's tenure in Dallas. On Friday, the Cowboys released veteran tight end Jeremy Sprinkle with an injury settlement.

Sprinkle was heading into his second year with the Cowboys after re-signing with them in March. But the Cowboys had to put him on injured reserve earlier this week.

His time in Dallas ends with just three receptions for 31 yards along with two tackles on special teams. But he may still have an NFL future ahead of him once he mends.

Jeremy Sprinkle was a fifth-round pick out of Arkansas in 2017 NFL Draft by Washington. He saw limited targets on offense in his first two years but had a little breakout year in 2019.

Sprinkle had 26 receptions for 241 yards and one touchdown in 2019 while starting 13 of 16 games. He played around two-thirds of the team's offensive snaps that season.

In four years in Washington, Sprinkle had 34 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns while playing 59 games, starting 33 of them.

Washington did not re-sign Sprinkle after the 2020 season though, and after spending the first quarter of 2021 on the Cowboys' practice squad, was promoted to the active roster.

Will Jeremy Sprinkle find another NFL team before final roster cuts?