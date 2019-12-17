The Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed A Former Super Bowl MVP

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly made a notable roster move ahead of Sunday’s pivotal NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jerry Jones’ team has reportedly signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith, who will provide depth at the linebacker position.

Smith, 30, was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks. He most recently played for the Jaguars and also spent time on the 49ers and Raiders.

ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer confirmed the signing this afternoon.

“With injuries at the position that could leave them compromised for the final two games, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith, according to multiple sources. Smith, the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII, joins Michael Bennett as the second player the Cowboys have acquired in-season with ties to passing game coordinator Kris Richard,” he reports.

Smith played under Kris Richard, the Cowboys’ DBs coach and passing game coordinator, in Seattle.

The Cowboys (7-7) head into Sunday’s game against the Eagles a win away from clinching a playoff spot. Dallas will lock up the NFC East with a win in Philadelphia.

Kickoff for Sunday is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.