Cowboys Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Back

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are adding some reinforcements to their defensive backfield ahead of Week 18 and their upcoming playoff run.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad. Rhodes was recently waived by the Buffalo Bills and has appeared in two games this season, making a grand total of four tackles.

But it wasn't long ago that Rhodes ranked among the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Between 2016 and 2019, Rhodes was a three-time Pro Bowler, a 2017 All-Pro selection and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting that season.

However, Rhodes' production started to dip with the Indianapolis Colts between 2020 and 2021. He spent most of 2022 on the Bills practice squad and has only been called up a handful of times.

Now, however, Rhodes is not only back in the league, but with a playoff team.

Defense has been the story of the Dallas Cowboys season for most of the season. They went their first five games this year without allowing 20 points and have held more than half of their opponents below that mark this season.

In recent weeks the Cowboys defense has had some issues though and it's cost them in losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers.

But the Cowboys are mostly healthy right now and at a critical point in their season.

Will Xavier Rhodes be a contributor to the Cowboys defense during the playoffs?