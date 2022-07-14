Cowboys Reportedly Unlikely To Reach Agreement With Star Player

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are running out of time to reach terms on a new deal with one of their star players from last season. But it appears they're going to let that clock run out.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are not expected to reach an agreement on a contract extension with tight end Dalton Schultz. Dallas franchise tagged Schultz during the offseason but only have until Friday at 4 p.m. ET to extend him ahead of this season.

Schultz is coming off a career year with the Cowboys. He had 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns for the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

But just because the Cowboys won't reach a deal with Schultz before the season doesn't mean this will be his last year with the team. Lest we forget, the Cowboys had a similar situation with Dak Prescott before ultimately giving him a long-term deal.

Suffice it to say, so long as Schultz plays well, his job will be secure.

Dalton Schultz has been a top five receiver on the Cowboys for two years in a row now. He's rapidly climbing the ranks of NFL tight ends, as demonstrated by his top 10 ranking in the recent ESPN ranking.

He's come a long way for a former fourth-round pick out of Stanford.

Will Dalton Schultz ever sign a long-term deal with the Cowboys, or will this be his final season?