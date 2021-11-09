Cowboys Reportedly Working Out 2 Familiar Kickers Tomorrow

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be working out two kickers who have been with them before on Wednesday.

Starting kicker Greg Zuerlein was moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting his status for the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in serious doubt.

Per Jon Machota of The Athletic, Dallas will be working out both Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher.

Source: The Cowboys are working out kickers Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher tomorrow — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 9, 2021

Maher should be the big name that sounds familiar to Cowboys fans. He kicked for Dallas in both 2018 and 2019 before he was cut. In those two seasons, he was 49-for-66 from field goal range and made two kicks of 60+ yards.

The problem was that he was inconsistent, especially in the 40-49 yard range. In 2018, Maher was just 7-for-11 from that range, and in 2019, it got even worse. He only hit 1-of-5 from that range and finished the season with 66.7% overall accuracy.

Hajrullahu has been on the Cowboys practice squad before as he served as Greg Zuerlein’s backup earlier this season. He’s a six-year veteran of the CFL and has connected on 83.3% of his field-goal attempts.

Dallas has a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against Atlanta on Sunday and all eyes will be on which kicker will be in the lineup.