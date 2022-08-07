Cowboys Reporter Admits 3 Position Groups Worry Him

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Even though the Dallas Cowboys are set to be a contender this season, there are still parts of the roster that could use work.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News is still a little worried about the wide receiver and offensive tackle group, plus the placekicking spot.

Jonathan Garibay is currently listed as the starter, despite struggling mightily during training camp. The Cowboys picked him in this year's NFL Draft to be the team's long-term kicker, but he'll need to show more consistency if he wants to win the job.

At wide receiver, Dallas is going to be without James Washington and Michael Gallup to open the season. Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL and Washington just had to have surgery on a broken foot in his foot.

That leaves the Cowboys with CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, and a lot of unproven receivers.

Terence Steele and Tyron Smith are set to be the starting tackles but beyond that, there's no clear third tackle on the team. Matt Waletzko was looking to be that guy but he's currently banged up.

The good news for the Cowboys is that they still have about a month to make some additions to their roster in advance of the regular season.