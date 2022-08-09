Cowboys Reporter Floats Potential Trade Ahead Of Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A Dallas Cowboys reporter floated a possible trade candidate before the 2022 season has even kicked off.

On Tuesday afternoon, a reporter suggested defensive lineman Trysten Hill could be used as trade bait before the start of the season.

"Don't be surprised if the Cowboys use Trysten Hill as trade bait for the start of the season. He is having a good camp," Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr said.

Hill was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2019, but he hasn't been able to have much production on the field. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2020 when he suffered a torn ACL.

After missing most of the 2021 season, Hill returned to a sparse role for the team. Over his first three seasons in Dallas, the former UCF standout has only played in 18 total games with just five starts.

Given the Cowboys' depth along the defensive line, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hill hit the trade market.