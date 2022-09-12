Cowboys Reveal If They Think Dak Prescott Is Injury Prone

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

For the second time in three years, quarterback Dak Prescott is set to miss extended time with an injury. To some, it begs the question of whether the Pro Bowl quarterback is "injury prone."

Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones addressed that very idea in an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Monday. Jones made it clear that he believes Dak is "built to last" and pointed out that hand injuries are tough for any quarterback. He does not believe that Dak is in any way "injury prone."

“I think Dak is built to last. Those hand injuries with quarterbacks in pockets are tough ones. I don’t think he’s injury-prone," Jones said.

Whether or not Dak Prescott is injury-prone, or not, it's disconcerting to Cowboys fans for their star quarterback to miss so much playing time - especially given that the team has built the entire team around him.

Dak Prescott missed 12 games between 2020 and 2021. A serious foot injury cost him 11 games in 2020, while a calf strain cost him a game against the Vikings last year.

But this hand injury he suffered against the Buccaneers is expected to cost him upwards of a month. With two division games and two games against last year's Super Bowl participants, any losses they suffer early will be hard to overcome once he fully mends.

Will Dak Prescott overcome his current injury woes and lead the Cowboys to the playoffs?