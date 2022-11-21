Cowboys Reveal Micah Parsons' Status For Monday's Practice

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Fresh off a four-tackle, two-sack performance on Sunday, Micah Parsons was a no-go at practice today.

Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein, the Cowboys star didn't participate in Monday's walkthrough as he tends to a knee and ankle injury, along with fellow pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence who's dealing with similar circumstances.

Parsons' DNP status is an estimation, meaning if the team had held a full workout today, he would not have taken part.

Parsons' injury was just about the only thing that didn't go right for Dallas this past weekend.

The Defensive Player of the Year candidate had to briefly exit the game after his leg got caught in a Dorance Armstrong sack. Parsons was able to return and still make an impact for the team.

“I just got rolled up. I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg,” Parsons said after the game. “It was a quick shot. I’ve never had that [pain] before. But my health is great. The knee is cool, definitely in a positive manner.”

Coach Mike McCarthy also reiterated that Parsons knee was fine, so Monday was likely just a precautionary matter.