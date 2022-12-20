Cowboys Reveal They're Opening Up Starting Position Competition

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have opened up a competition for the starting cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs.

Dan Quinn announced this competition during a press conference on Tuesday, per team insider Jon Machota.

Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright are the "most likely" winners, but the team also has Mackensie Alexander, Kendall Sheffield and Trayvon Mullen.

Anthony Brown started the first 12 games of the season for the Cowboys before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 13. Rookie Daron Bland also has five starts this year.

Despite these injury issues, the Cowboys have one of the best pass defenses in the league. They currently rank No. 3 in passing yards per game allowed with 191.6. The team also has 12 interceptions on the year so far.

The Cowboys have a massive game on the horizon as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve.