Cowboys Rookie Offensive Lineman Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

One of the Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive linemen is going to be out for the rest of the season.

Cowboys offensive tackle Matt Waletzko will undergo shoulder surgery after he was added to the practice report with a shoulder injury on Thursday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Waletzko injured his left shoulder for the third time this season and this time it will land him on long-term injured reserve.

Waletzko is a former fifth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. He hasn't played much this season due to the shoulder injury.

That injury also made him miss a large chunk of training camp and the preseason, so he was already behind the eight-ball coming into this season.

The Cowboys will obviously be hoping that he makes a full recovery and is good to go heading into next season.