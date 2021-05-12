Cowboys Rookie Reacts To Getting Tom Brady In Week 1

On Wednesday morning, the NFL officially announced an intriguing slate of Week 1 matchups. And of those opening-week contests, the first Thursday night game of the season between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys may be the most exciting.

While fans will be thrilled to watch Dak Prescott in his return against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Bucs, one player seems equally excited just to play in the game. Dallas rookie defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who was selected with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2021 draft, expressed his excitement in facing off against Brady in his first ever NFL contest on Sep. 9.

“I feel like it’s a great way to start my NFL career,” Odighizuwa said during an appearance on NFL Network Wednesday.

Odighizuwa was the third defensive player taken by the Cowboys in this year’s draft after linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Kelvin Joseph. As a four-year standout out of UCLA, the 6-foot-2, 280 lbs DT should provide a much-needed boost for Dallas on the front line. Through the 2020 season, the Cowboys finished No. 28 in defensive rankings with 6,183 yards allowed on the year.

Looking to improve their defensive efforts in 2021, the team will be tasked with a difficult challenge against Brady and his high-powered offense in Week 1.

The remainder of this year’s unprecedented 17-game NFL season schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET.